A 19 February 2022 photo of a man standing in front of a building with graffiti of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents in Puerto Nariño, Colombia. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/File

The optimism about a potential end to Colombia's decades-old armed conflict that surrounded the 2018 election has evaporated over the past four years.

As citizens head to the polls for the first round of presidential balloting on Sunday, growing territorial control by illegal armed groups and near-daily massacres and murders of social leaders have dashed those former hopes for peace.