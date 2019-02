US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

(L-R) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

China and the United States will begin a new round of trade negotiations in Washington on Tuesday following those held in Beijing last week, the White House said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Monday that President Donald Trump had announced that the US will welcome a delegation from China.