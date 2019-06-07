Brazilian soccer player Neymar (C) arrives at a police station to testify in an investigation into alleged cybercrimes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazilian international soccer player Neymar Jr. on Thursday appeared at a police station in Rio de Janeiro to testify in an investigation into alleged cybercrime, after he shared on social media a conversation and intimate photos of a woman who has accused him of rape.

The Paris Saint Germain star arrived at the police station shortly after 19.00 local time in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle ligament injury in a friendly match between Brazil and Qatar on Wednesday ahead of the Copa America next week, which he will now miss.