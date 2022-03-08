Fresh snow covers kids toys and baby-care products sitting on a table displaying aid products for children, at the border crossing of Siret, northern Romania, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A baby-stroller of a Ukrainian refugee family, decorated with fresh flowers, stands in the back of a transit tent at the border crossing of Siret, northern Romania, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Some 800,000 children have fled Ukraine in recent weeks including a growing number who are arriving in neighboring countries alone, the NGO Save the Children said Tuesday.