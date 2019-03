The NGO Rio de Paz protests against the death of Councilor Marielle Franco, with the installation of an empty cell which reads: "Empty prison cells but the streets covered in blood" on March 12, 2019 in front of the Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

The NGO Rio de Paz protests against the death of Councilor Marielle Franco, with the installation of an empty cell which reads: "Empty prison cells but the streets covered in blood" on March 12, 2019 in front of the Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

The NGO Rio de Paz protests against the death of Councilor Marielle Franco, with the installation of an empty cell which reads: "Empty prison cells but the streets covered in blood" on March 12, 2019 in front of the Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Brazil, with more than 60,000 homicides per year, has one of the highest levels of impunity in the world, as only 8 percent of murders lead to criminal convictions, anti-violence NGO Rio de Paz said Wednesday.

"Ninety-eight percent of murders in Germany are punished. In Japan, more than 95 percent. But in Brazil only 8 percent of homicides are solved," Rio de Paz founder Antonio Carlos Costa told EFE.