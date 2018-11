Barbed wire and surveillance cameras are seen outside the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese Human Right Defenders on Thursday alleged that China's government was has become more aggressive in the last four years in reprisals against activists and organizations that cooperated with the United Nations in China and abroad.

The NGO in a statement said that the representatives of the Chinese government at the UN are, "methodically obstructing UN human rights operations, weakening UN mechanisms, and distorting universal human rights standards."