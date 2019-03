Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) solders stand guard inside the grounds of the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the 1989 June 4th Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) solders walk past a wall mural for the Tiananmen Flag Defence division inside the grounds of the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the 1989 June 4th Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese Vice-Foreign Affairs Minister Le Yucheng delivers his speech during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of China by the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Several human rights defenders have been detained in China following the close of the United Nations’ Universal Periodic Review of the country, the NGO coalition Chinese Human Rights Defenders said on Tuesday.

"The timing of the detentions indicates that authorities waited until after the end of the highly public scrutiny of China’s rights records at the United Nations to kick off a likely severe crackdown," CHRD said in a statement.