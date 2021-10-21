NGO denounces lack of Myanmar amnesty transparency, new arrests

Yangon (Myanmar), 19/10/2021.- A woman reacts as she meets her released family member outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Haling announced the release of over 5,000 people who participated in anti-coup protests. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPPB), more than 7,300 people, who demonstrated against the February 2021 coup, are currently behind bars across the country. (Protestas, Birmania) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Yangon (Myanmar), 19/10/2021.- Released detainees greet their friends and relatives from the bus as they come out from the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Haling announced the release of over 5,000 people who participated in anti-coup protests. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPPB), more than 7,300 people, who demonstrated against the February 2021 coup, are currently behind bars across the country. (Protestas, Birmania) EFE/EPA/STRINGER