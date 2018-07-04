A general view of tents at a large makeshift camp along the Canal Saint Denis, in northern Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

A migrant sits by the canal as he awaits the evacuation of a large makeshift camp along the Canal Saint Denis, in northern Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

A doll was left behind on a parapet overlooking the tents of the makeshift camp in the 19th district of Paris in Paris, France, Oct 31, 2016. EFE- EPA (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

A Non-Government-Organization (NGO) on Wednesday denounced hundreds of unaccompanied migrant minors were sleeping rough in the streets of the French capital and blamed authorities for denying social assistance, contrary to French regulations.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) NGO presented a 57-page report titled: "Like a Lottery: Arbitrary Treatment of Unaccompanied Migrant Children in Paris” where it criticizes French authorities "arbitrary" procedures and "inordinate delays" in determining if these child migrants are under the age of 18, regardless of having identity papers or not.