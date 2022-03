Turkish muslim people shout slogans against the Myanmar's State during a protest against the attacks on the Muslim people in Arakan in Myanmar, near Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 30 August 2017. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN/FILE

Turkish muslim pray during a protest against the attacks on the Muslim people in Arakan in Myanmar, near Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 30 August 2017. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN/FILE

The Myanmar Accountability Project organization filed a criminal complaint in Istanbul for torture against leaders of the military junta in power, the first case presented in a court outside the country since the Feb. 1, 2021 coup.

Project Director Chris Gunness told EFE Wednesday that the complaint was filed in the Turkish capital and represents the "first case initiated in a national court outside of Myanmar for crimes committed within the country since the February coup last year.”