An activists hold a memorandum related to Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, before submitting it to the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2021. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

An activist holds a placard that says 'Singapore Stop Execute A Mentally Disable Malaysian #stoptheexecution' in relation to Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, before submitting a memorandum to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2021. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

An activist holds a poster of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, before submitting a memorandum to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2021. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A rights organization called on Singaporean authorities Thursday to stop the execution of a Malaysian prisoner with intellectual disabilities sentenced to death for entering the country with a small amount of drugs more than a decade ago.

The International Federation for Human Rights criticized the case handling of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, whose execution is planned for Wednesday, after he was arrested in April 2009 with about 43 grams of heroin during a border check and sentenced to death a year later.