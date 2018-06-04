A view on the Court building in Valletta, Malta, Dec 5, 2017 where three suspects were arraigned before the Court, accused of murdering Maltese blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia. Caruana, 53, was killed in a car bombing near Mosta , Malta on Oct 16, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /DOMENIC AQUILINA

A memorial for the slain Malta journalist Daphne Caruana at the Great Siege monument opposite the Malta law courts in Valletta, Malta. On Dec 5, 2017, three suspects were arraigned before the Court accused of murdering Daphne Caruana, in a car bombing near Mosta, Malta, Oct 16, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /DOMENIC AQUILINA

European journalists joined by EU commissioner during a silent vigil in memory of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Brussels Belgium, Oct 18, 2017. Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was killed in a car bombing near Mosta , Malta on Oct 16. EPA-EFE (FILE)/OLIVIER HOSLET

The France-based NGO Reporters Without Borders regretted on Monday the announcement that the Maltese magistrate leading the murder investigation into a reporter's death would be removed from the case after an unrequested promotion that threatened to delay the ongoing investigation.

Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack close to her home on Oct. 16, 2017. It is believed the cause was her investigative reporting into Malta's alleged government corruption, nepotism, suspected money laundering, involvement in the so-called "Panama papers," links between Malta's online gambling industry and organized crime, among other issues.