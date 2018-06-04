The France-based NGO Reporters Without Borders regretted on Monday the announcement that the Maltese magistrate leading the murder investigation into a reporter's death would be removed from the case after an unrequested promotion that threatened to delay the ongoing investigation.
Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack close to her home on Oct. 16, 2017. It is believed the cause was her investigative reporting into Malta's alleged government corruption, nepotism, suspected money laundering, involvement in the so-called "Panama papers," links between Malta's online gambling industry and organized crime, among other issues.