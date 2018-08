People on board the Aquarius react as the vessel enters the Grand Harbour in Senglea, Valletta, Malta, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

People on board the Aquarius react as the vessel enters the Grand Harbour in Senglea, Valletta, Malta, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

The Aquarius sea rescue vessel on Wednesday was finally permitted to dock after five days stranded at sea and its 141 passengers are to disembark ahead of their repatriation to other European nations.

An agreement struck Tuesday between several European countries meant the 141 people on board the boat, which operated by the NGOs Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Méditerranée, would be allowed to disembark in Malta and from there be taken to France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain.