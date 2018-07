A boat operated by a Mediterranean rescue NGO docked Saturday in Spain's Palma, where a woman and two corpses found off the Libyan coast are to be disembarked.

Proactiva Open Arms had denounced that the Libyan coast guard had refused to rescue three people from wreckage on the Mediterranean and by the time they got there, a woman and a child had died and the third person, identified as 40-year-old Josefa from Cameroon, was in serious condition.