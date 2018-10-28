The international animal welfare charity organization Four Paws rescued 12 animals on Sunday from a zoo in Fier, Albania, calling it one of the worst zoos in Europe and saying it had mistreated the animals for years, in an operation documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Among the animals taken from the zoo were three lions, one of which suffers a severe eye infection that will likely cost him his eye, a three-legged bear, a zebra, a fox, several deer and a turtle, which the NGO said had been kept in small dirty cages with cement floors and had not received veterinary attention.