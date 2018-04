An elderly Indian woman (3-L) wipes away tears as Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak (2-R) hands her a set of keys during a handover ceremony for a newly built toilet outside her house in Sarisab Pahi village, Bihar, India, Apr. 8. 2018 (issued Apr. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An elderly Indian woman (L) wipes away tears as Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak (R) hands her a set of keys during a handover ceremony for a newly built toilet outside her house in Sarisab Pahi village, Bihar, India, Apr. 8, 2018 (issued Apr. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An elderly Indian woman waits for Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak (not pictured) before a handover ceremony for a newly built toilet outside her house in Sarisab Pahi village, Bihar, India, Apr. 8, 2018 (issued Apr. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An elderly Indian woman (R) and Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak (L) attend a handover ceremony for a newly built toilet outside her house in Sarisab Pahi village, Bihar, India, Apr. 8, 2018 (issued Apr. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Residents of the northeastern Indian farming village of Sarisab Pahi were Monday answering the call of nature in a more hygienic setting after dozens of newly-built toilets were officially opened.

A total of 100 toilets were built here for the 900 villagers by the Indian NGO Sulabh International under its 'Toilet for Every House' campaign, an epa journalist reports.