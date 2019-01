Italian Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends the Italian TV Raidue channel programme 'Povera Patria', in Rome, Italy, Jan 24 2019. A Sea-Watch ship on Jan 25, 2019 remained anchored close to the southern Italian island of Sicily waiting for authorities to grant it permission to dock after a week at sea with 47 migrants on board. EFE-EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

File image shows migrants getting off a German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch ship at the port of Reggio Calabria, Italy, June 9, 2018. A Sea-Watch ship on Jan 25, 2019 remained anchored close to the southern Italian island of Sicily waiting for authorities to grant it permission to dock after a week at sea with 47 migrants on board. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MARCO COSTANTINO

Handout image released by the Chigi Palace Press Office shows UN special envoy for Libya Ghassam Salame' (L) and Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte (R), during a meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Jan 23, 2019. A Sea-Watch ship on Jan 25, 2019 remained anchored close to the southern Italian island of Sicily waiting for authorities to grant it permission to dock after a week at sea with 47 migrants, rescued from Libyan waters, on board. EFE-EPA (FILE) /FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

File image shows migrants getting off German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch ship at the port of Reggio Calabria, Italy, June 9, 2018. A Sea-Watch ship on Jan 25, 2019 remained anchored close to the southern Italian island of Sicily waiting for authorities to grant it permission to dock after a week at sea with 47 migrants on board. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MARCO COSTANTINO

A German NGO ship on Friday remained anchored close to the southern Italian island of Sicily waiting for authorities to grant it permission to dock after a week at sea with 47 migrants on board, according to Sea Watch, the organization that operates the rescue vessel.

The Italian Coast Guard warned of "adverse weather conditions" in a statement which led to authorities granting entry to Italian waters and a base point off the city of Syracuse in order to guarantee the safety of those on board.