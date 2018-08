Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The United States based non-profit Uyghur Human Rights Project appealed to the international community on Thursday to ask China to immediately release people detained in internment camps for Muslims of the Xinjiang autonomous region.

Although China recently told the United Nations that such camps did not exist, civil organizations insist around a million Uyghurs - the Muslim minority living in the northwestern Chinese province of Xinjiang - are being kept in such camps.