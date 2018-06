A wooden boat loaded with Rohingya refugees sails on the Andaman sea near Koh Lanta island, Krabi province, southern Thailand, 01 April 2018 (issued 02 April 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ASSADAWUTH SUDEN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A Rohingya migrant shows a mobile phone displaying a photograph of Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi with her mouth covered with a flip flop and a banner reading 'War Criminal' during a protest against Myanmar's violence on Rohingya people, outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The non-profit Burma Human Rights Network on Tuesday asked the international community to exert pressure on Myanmar with punishment to stop it persecuting Muslims and denying them citizenship.

BHRN Executive Director Kyaw Win made the appeal during a presentation in Bangkok of the report "Existence Denied" on the vulnerable state of Myanmar Muslims in their country and in Thailand, where many of them live illegally.