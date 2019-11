Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C-R) and European Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmstrom (2-R), walk before the signing ceremony for the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between Vietnam and European Union (EVFTA and IPA) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MINH HOANG

Vietnam's Minister of Industry and trade Tran Tuan Anh (C-R), European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom (C-L) and Minister of the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Romania, Stefan Radu Oprea (C), attend the signing ceremony for the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between Vietnam and European Union (EVFTA and IPA) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MINH HOANG

Various Non-Governmental Organizations called Monday on the European Union to postpone the ratification of a free-trade agreement with Vietnam until the Southeast Asian country improves its human rights record.

The EU was asked to postpone the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement by 17 NGOs – including Human Rights Watch and the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights – until the country met certain human rights conditions. EFE-EPA