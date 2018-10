The UN director at Human Rights Watch, Louis Charbonneau (l); the head of the New York office of Amnesty International, Sherine Tadros (r) and the deputy executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, Robert Mahoney, hold a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Oct. 18, 2018, to discuss the disappearance - and presumed murder - of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Several human rights organizations on Thursday asked Turkey to demand that the United Nations launch an independent investigation into the disappearance - and presumed murder - of opposition Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International (AI), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders issued the call to Ankara at a press conference at the UN headquarters.