A gas mask used by 'White Helmet' volunteers sits on a wall in a room in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

NGOs working in Syria on Sunday condemned the alleged chemical attack that took place a day earlier in a rebel-held city in Eastern Ghouta, stating that at least 49 people were killed and over 500 injured, reportedly suffering asphyxia, lowered heart rates, burns to the cornea and in some cases foaming at the mouth.

The Syrian American Medical Society and the Syrian civil defense rescue service, known as the "White Helmets," issued a joint statement hours after Saturday's alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma, the last remaining pocket of opposition-held Eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus.