Danilo Flores, an attorney with the Human Rights Institute of the Central American University (Idhuca) in San Salvador, speaks at a press conference on 31 August 2022 in San Salvador, El Salvador. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Rina Montti (left) an attorney with the human rights non-governmental organization Cristosal, speaks at a press converence on 31 August 2022 in San Salvador, El Salvador. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

NGOs: Few checks on rights abuses amid El Salvador's state of emergency

A group of non-governmental organizations said Wednesday in El Salvador that mechanisms for monitoring alleged human rights abuses by security forces and holding those responsible accountable are virtually non-existent amid an ongoing state of emergency.

The number of complaints received to date by those NGOs exceeds 3,100, according to a report presented Wednesday.