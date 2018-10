Supporters of Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro celebrate his victory at the Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct 28, 2018.EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Supporters of far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro show support in front of his condominium of Barra de Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

International non-governmental organizations said Sunday that the triumph of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, elected as the president of Brazil, poses a risk for minorities.

In the most controversial and polarized elections in recent years, Bolsonaro, who defends the Brazilian dictatorship (1964-1985), won the presidency, with 55 percent of the votes.