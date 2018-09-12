International human rights and development organizations urged Australia on Wednesday to end its military ties with Myanmar and impose sanctions on those responsible for the "atrocities" committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International (AI), the Human Rights Law Center and the Australian Council for International Development made a joint statement calling on Australia, which is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, to assist in further prosecutions of those responsible for the crimes.