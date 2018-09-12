The Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 December 2017 (issued 13 December 2017). More than 646,000 Rohingya refugees have crossed the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, following the Myanmar army's August crackdown on Rohingya rebels in the state of Rakhine. EPA-EFE/FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rohingya supporters hold placards during a protest against Aung San Suu Kyi as she visits Australia to attend the ASEAN Special Summit 2018, in Sydney, Australia, 17 March 2018. Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar, has been widely accused of doing little to prevent the refugee crisis caused by ethnic Rohingya fleeing government troops and militant Buddhist mobs in Rakhine State. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MUNOZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

International human rights and development organizations urged Australia on Wednesday to end its military ties with Myanmar and impose sanctions on those responsible for the "atrocities" committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International (AI), the Human Rights Law Center and the Australian Council for International Development made a joint statement calling on Australia, which is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, to assist in further prosecutions of those responsible for the crimes.