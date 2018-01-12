Tunisian policeman stand guard during a demonstration after the government announced tax hikes and austerity measures and against increased prices of some goods in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A host of international NGOs on Friday issued statements urging Tunisian security forces to show restraint in the mass anti-austerity protests that continue packing the streets of downtown Tunis, amid additional concerns that press freedom was being stifled in the North African country.

Human rights organization Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which advocates freedom of the press and the international protection of journalists, highlighted concerning reports of police brutality and arbitrary arrests targeting reporters.