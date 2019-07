Jose Noel Olano of Amnesty International (AI) Philippines discusses an AI report on alleged cases of extrajudicial killings and other violations resulting from the Philippine government's 'War on Drugs', during a press conference in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines Jul.8, 2019. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Human rights organizations have called on the United Nations to investigate possible crimes against humanity during controversial war on drugs in the Philippines.

The call by the Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch comes days ahead of a key UN Human Rights Council vote to approve a resolution calling for a probe into the brutal three-year anti-drug campaign in which thousands of suspected drug dealers have been gunned down.