Several vehicles stop in front of a burning motorcycle during the night of demonstrations in rejection of Social Security reforms in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

People protest during the night of demonstrations in rejection of Social Security reforms in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega (R), and his wife and vice president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo (L), vote during the Nicaraguan municipal elections, in Managua, Nicaragua, Nov. 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jorge Torres

The government of Nicaragua on Friday accepted a call for dialogue by the private sector to discuss a new set of social security measures, which have led to widespread protests and violence in the country that killed at least 5 people and injured around 100.

Vice President Rosario Murillo said that the government had decided to accept the call by the business guilds to come to the dialogue table to discuss the contentious social security measures and other issues.