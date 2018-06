Representatives from the member countries of the Organization of American States during a session analyzing the crisis in Nicaragua, Washington, DC, United States, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

The executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Paulo Abrao (R), and the rapporteur in Nicaragua of the IACHR, Antonia Urrejola, attend a session at the Organization of American States analyzing the crisis in Nicaragua, Washington, DC, United States, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres speaks during a session at the Organization of American States analyzing the crisis in Nicaragua, Washington, DC, United States, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Nicaragua's foreign minister said here Friday that a report by the OAS Inter-American Commission on Human Rights about deadly political strife in the Central American nation was slanted against the government.

"Nicaragua completely rejects the IACHR report as it is subjective, prejudiced and entirely biased," Denis Moncada Colindres said during a meeting of the Organization of American States Permanent Council in Washington.