Activist and human rights defender Azalea Solis (c) speaks with the head of Nicaragua's FUNIDES foundation, Juan Sebastian Chamorro (l) and former Nicaraguan envoy to Washington Carlos Tünnermann at a press conference in Managua on June 18, 2018, to discuss the suspension of the dialogue with the government. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Former Nicaraguan envoy to Washington Carlos Tünnermann speaks at a press conference in Managua on June 18, 2018, to discuss the suspension of the dialogue with the government. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Student representative Lesther Aleman speaks at a press conference in Managua on June 18, 2018, to discuss the suspension of the opposition dialogue with the government. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

The Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua, the mediator and witness for the national dialogue, on Monday decided to suspend the three dialogue forums created to try and overcome the country's current crisis because the Daniel Ortega administration did not provide copies of the invitation letter to visit the country to international entities.

"The three National Dialogue forums are suspended due to non-compliance of the government of Nicaragua, which did not present the invitation letters to the international entities (@IACHR, @UN and @UNIONEUROPEA) to visit the country, as had been agreed at the plenary dialogue session last Friday, Bishop Silvio Baez said on Twitter.