A man sells meat on Sept. 7, 2018, during a national strike in Nicaragua called in protest against President Daniel Ortega, blamed by his opponents for the political crisis that has left hundreds dead since last April. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua dawned Friday almost totally shut down by protests against President Daniel Ortega, blamed by his opponents for the political crisis that has left hundreds dead since last April.

Streets, markets, private schools, shopping centers, bus terminals and other key points of cities around Nicaragua were unusually desolate this Friday morning.