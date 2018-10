Managua, Oct 24 (EFE).- At least 558 people are being held as political prisoners in Nicaragua for participating in protests against President Daniel Ortega, the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy said Wednesday. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres.

The number of detainees is more than double the number acknowledged by the government, which classifies them as terrorists and "coup-mongers."