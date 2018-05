A young man runs with the Nicaraguan flag walks down a street during protests in Masaya, Nicaragua, 12 May 2018. Ongoing protests in Nicaragua, that started more than three weeks ago, have claimed more than 50 lives. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A view of the Mayor of Masaya building after it was burned during the protests against the Government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Several young people participate in a march in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 13 May 2018. Hundreds of people aboard cars, motorcycles, trucks and vans marched today from Managua to the department of Masaya to support the protesters of that city who suffered the attacks of riot police and Sandinista supporters. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A view of the Masaya library building after it was burned during the protests against the Government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man shows a sign that reads 'Peace doesn't travel armed or is stained with innocent blood' during a caravan in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 13 May 2018. Hundreds of people aboard cars, motorcycles, trucks and vans headed today from Managua to the department of Masaya to support the protesters of that city. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A young man with his face painted in the colors of the Nicaraguan flag participates in a caravan, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, 13 May 2018. Hundreds of people aboard cars, motorcycles, trucks and vans headed today from Managua to the department of Masaya to support the protesters of that city. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua experienced a day of tense calm on Sunday after the violent clashes that broke out in several cities on May 12, with only a few hours left before the end of the deadline given by the Church for the government to show "credible signs" to accept a dialogue proposal.

Sunday was a day of counting the damage and treating the injured. Protesters also paid tribute to the victims, reinforced their security measures and made new manifestations.