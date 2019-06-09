Nicaragua's National Assembly, controlled by the ruling Sandinista faction, passed in this session on June 8, 2019, an Amnesty Law that will absolve of all responsibility those who committed crimes during the crisis that broke out more than a year ago and left hundreds of people dead or under arrest, and tens of thousands in exile. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's National Assembly legislature, controlled by the ruling Sandinista faction, approved this Saturday as an urgent matter an Amnesty Law that will absolve of all responsibility those who committed crimes during the crisis that broke out more than a year ago and left hundreds of people dead or under arrest, and tens of thousands in exile.

The initiative, proposed by the Sandinistas who hold an absolute majority in the National Assembly, provides "wide-ranging amnesty for all who took part in the incidents across national territory from April 18, 2018, until now."