Former Miss Nicaragua Berenice Quezada smiles during her registration of candidates for the next elections on November 7, in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2021 (Issued 04 August 2021). EFE/Jorge Torres

The presidential formula of the Alianza por la Republica (APRE) party, made up of Gerson Gutierrez Gasparin (C), candidate for the presidency and Claudia Romero (L), as vice president, greet during their registration as candidates for the next elections, in the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 August 2021. EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan poll body Friday canceled the legal status of the main opposition alliance ahead of the impending elections in which President Daniel Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

The order that could bar the Citizens Alliance for Liberty (CXL) from the fray comes just three months before the country goes to the polls to chose the next president. EFE