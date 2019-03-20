The opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy on Tuesday set forth its agenda in its negotiations with the Nicaraguan government to overcome the local crisis, noting that - besides expected court proceedings and elections - it desires the presence of international actors and guarantees that any agreements reached with the Daniel Ortega regime will be fulfilled.
In a communique read by constitutional expert and Alliance member Azahalea Solis, the opposition movement explained the five points of its agenda whereby it seeks to establish democracy in Nicaragua and obtain justice for the victims of violence.