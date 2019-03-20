Civic Alliance members speak at a press conference on March 19, 2019, in Managua to present the opposition group's agenda for its negotiations with the Daniel Ortega government with an eye toward overcoming the current political crisis in Nicaragua. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Civic Alliance member Azahalea Solis speaks at a press conference on March 19, 2019, in Managua to present the opposition group's agenda for its negotiations with the Daniel Ortega government with an eye toward overcoming the current political crisis in Nicaragua. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Civic Alliance member Azahalea Solis (l) speaks at a press conference on March 19, 2019, in Managua to present the opposition group's agenda for its negotiations with the Daniel Ortega government with an eye toward overcoming the current political crisis in Nicaragua. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

The opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy on Tuesday set forth its agenda in its negotiations with the Nicaraguan government to overcome the local crisis, noting that - besides expected court proceedings and elections - it desires the presence of international actors and guarantees that any agreements reached with the Daniel Ortega regime will be fulfilled.

In a communique read by constitutional expert and Alliance member Azahalea Solis, the opposition movement explained the five points of its agenda whereby it seeks to establish democracy in Nicaragua and obtain justice for the victims of violence.