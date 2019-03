Members of the National Police observe young protesters entrenched in a shopping center during a demonstration against the government of Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man shouts 'justice' in front of several members of the National Police during a demonstration against the government of Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man holds a picture with drawings of President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo during a anti-government protest in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Nicaraguan police said Saturday they had arrested and later released 107 people trying to take part in a demonstration calling for the release of hundreds of political prisoners.

The demonstrators were responding to a call by the opposition Blue and White National Unity (UNAB) for a march through the center of Managua.