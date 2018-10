Friends and relatives attend the funeral of Denis Madriz, an anti-government protester who was found dead after going missing last Saturday, in Managua, Nicaragua, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's police said Thursday that they arrested two suspects who are accused of killing Denis Madriz, an anti-government protester whose body was found with a shotgun wound five days after he disappeared.

The police identified the two suspects as Israel Augusto Madrigal Vallecillo, 23, and Walter Jose Lopez Martinez, 36.