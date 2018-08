A group of riot police remains in a street that leads into the Monimbo indigenous neighborhood, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Police prohibit the passage of journalists to the streets where protests were held against the government of President Daniel Ortega, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A group of riot police remain in a street that leads into the Monimbo indigenous neighborhood, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Riot police cracked down on anti-government marches being held in several cities in Nicaragua on Saturday, forcing protesters to alter their routes, including their starting points, and barred foreign journalists from covering the protests.

The journalists were stopped from entering the indigenous neighborhood of Monimbo, in Masaya locality, a team of ACAN-EFE on the ground reported.