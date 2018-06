Nelson Gabriel Lorio remains next to the coffin of his son, Leonardo Lorio, of 14 months during his wake at his home in Managua, Nicaragua, 23 June 2018. At least 4 people died in the last hours, including a baby of a year and a half, in simultaneous attacks of the 'combined forces' of the Government of Nicaragua in the east and southwest of the capital. EPA-EFE/FILE/DOUGLAS LOPEZ

Students leaders CJ (L) and Halcon stand guard at the National University of Nicaragua (UNAN), after Government forces attack last night in Managua, Nicaragua, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RODRIGO SURA

Members of the Nicaraguan national police stand guard on the streets of Managua, Nicaragua, 27 June 2018. According to media reports, the United States have made a request to the Nicaraguan Police for the return of donated vehicles as, according to the US embassy, the vehicles were being used to repress people participating in peaceful protests. According to a report by the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANPDH), at least 285 people have lost their lives during violent ongoing protests in Nicaragua. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

The Nicaragua police on Wednesday denied that it used vehicles donated by the United States - who asked for them to be returned - to crackdown on protests against the government led by President Daniel Ortega or to ferry irregular forces.

"The National Police categorically denies that the means of transport donated by the US government were used to crackdown on peaceful protests or transport irregular forces," the police said in a statement.