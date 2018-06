Demonstrators run during clashes with authorities in the neighborhoods of Managua, Nicaragua, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Demonstrators set a barricade up during clashes with authorities in the neighborhoods of Managua, Nicaragua, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A man (R) walks holding a gun during clashes between demonstrators and authorities in the neighborhoods of Managua, Nicaragua, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Demonstrators clash with authorities in the neighborhoods of Managua, Nicaragua, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Nicaraguan police shooting their guns broke into several Managua neighborhoods on Monday where the locals had raised barricades amid a crisis that has taken at least 139 lives in protests against President Daniel Ortega.

Armed with AK-47 assault rifles, dozens of cops stormed a number of Managua neighborhoods between the downtown area and the city's east side.