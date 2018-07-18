Friends and relatives attend the funeral of Jose Medina, who died on the weekend during clashes between pro government militias and protestors, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

The Government of Nicaragua on Tuesday condemned a statement by the United Nations that said an anti-terrorism law passed by the National Assembly could be used to convict protesters amid a national crisis that has left hundreds dead since April.

Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said in a press briefing note on Tuesday that the new terrorism law approved on Jul. 9 by the National Assembly, has "a very broad definition of terrorism, which raises concerns that it could be used against people taking part in protests."