A young man runs with the Nicaraguan flag walks down a street during protests in Masaya, Nicaragua, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE TORRES

Nicaragua on Monday strongly rejected a proposal by eight member countries of the Organisation of American States, including the United States, to establish a special commission to investigate the ongoing political crisis gripping the central American nation.

Nicaragua has been paralyzed by a crisis that has claimed between 277 and 351 lives since protests began on Apr. 18, according to data from different human rights organizations, although official figures place the death toll at 195.