A protester is covered with an improvised shield, in Managua, Nicaragua, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Relatives and family friends attend the wake of Leonardo Lorio, 14 months, at his home in Managua, Nicaragua, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOUGLAS LOPEZ

Father Raul Zamora (C) arrives at the National University of Nicaragua (UNAN), where he went this Saturday to show solidarity with students after Government forces attack last night in Managua, Nicaragua, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

The Catholic Church of Nicaragua on Saturday urged the country's president to hold early elections to facilitate dialogue to end continuing unrest in the country that has left over 200 dead since mid-April.

In a letter on Saturday, the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua urged Daniel Ortega to expedite general elections from 2021 to March 2019, keeping in mind the sentiments of a majority of the Nicaraguan people.