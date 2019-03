Exiled activist Felix Maradiaga speaks during an interview with EFE in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 28, 2019. EFE-EPA / Antonio Broto

The future leaders of Nicaragua are currently in President Daniel Ortega's prisons, making the release of political prisoners the first step toward building a valid alternative to the Sandinista government, activist Felix Maradiaga told EFE here.

The prominent Ortega critic and academic left Nicaragua after a judge ordered his arrest on charges of financing "terrorist activities," which is how Nicaraguan authorities refer to the sometimes violent anti-government protests that began last April.