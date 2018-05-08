Dozens participate in a student protest in Managua, Nicaragua, 07 May 2018. Thousands of students of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), the largest in the country, demanded the expulsion of the student board, that allegedly ensure only the interests of the government, who was, according to them, responsible for the death of 45 people during the demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega, which today marks 20 days. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), the country's largest university, on Monday suspended classes on all its campuses due to the widespread protests which have claimed at least 47 lives since Apr. 18 during demonstrations against the administration of president Daniel Ortega.

Thousands of students were protesting again Monday across the country with some covering their heads and faces partially or totally with a piece of clothing, to avoid being recognized. Hundreds shouted loudly on the road that serves as the main entrance and exit to Managua: "We are not criminals, we are students".