The National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), the country's largest university, on Monday suspended classes on all its campuses due to the widespread protests which have claimed at least 47 lives since Apr. 18 during demonstrations against the administration of president Daniel Ortega.
Thousands of students were protesting again Monday across the country with some covering their heads and faces partially or totally with a piece of clothing, to avoid being recognized. Hundreds shouted loudly on the road that serves as the main entrance and exit to Managua: "We are not criminals, we are students".