View of the San Juan river, used to reach the Indio Maiz Biological Reserve, the site of a wilfire that continues to rage uncontrolled after eight days in El Castillo, Nicaragua, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Hundreds of Nicaraguan troops on Wednesday headed to the Indio Maiz Biological Reserve, on the border with Costa Rica, to work to suppress a wildfire that continues to rage uncontrolled.

The troops left the town of El Castillo - some 365 kilometers (230 miles) south of the capital - in small boats known as "pangas" at 8:30 am and are expected to reach area of the blaze by 5 pm.