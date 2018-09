The president of Nicaragua's National Tourism Chamber (Canatur), Lucy Valenti, speaks during a press conference in Managua on Sept. 20, 2018. Valenti says that Nicaragua will lost $400 million in tourism income in 2018 due to the ongoing political and social crisis. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua stands to lose some $400 million in tourism income due to the months-long political crisis blamed for hundreds of deaths, the National Tourism Chamber (Canatur) reported Thursday.

Canatur had projected $1 billion in tourism income for 2018, but according to an analysis by the Business Development Center, some 600,000 tourists will not come to Nicaragua "if insecure conditions persist," chamber president Lucy Valenti said.