An 03 September 2021 photo of a newborn female Bengal tiger at Zoo Nicaragua in Managua. EFE/ Jorge Torres

A female Bengal tiger that was born last weekend under the care of captive breeding experts at Nicaragua's national zoo and is reportedly in good health was presented to the media on Friday.

Zoo Nicaragua, located 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) southeast of Managua, showed off the still-nameless striped feline, an animal that was born on Aug. 28 and is the daughter of "Dalila" and "Sanson."