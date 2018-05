A man writes "Yes to the Strike, No more Hikes" across a car's back window in Managua, Nicaragua, May, 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A man writes "Yes to the Strike, No to the Hike" across a windshield in Managua, Nicaragua, May, 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Dozens of Nicaraguan taxi cab drivers blocked traffic in this capital on Thursday to protest high fuel prices.

"Cab drivers are protesting the ongoing fuel price hike," the president of the Ruben Dario Taxi Cooperative, Manuel Gutierrez, told EFE. "We know that fuel prices are dropping around the world. They only go up in Nicaragua."